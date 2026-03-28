Transparency Turmoil: Congress' Controversial Seat Selection
Congress MP S Jothimani has criticized the party's secretive constituency selection in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of compromising transparency and ignoring grassroots voices. She warned this approach threatens Congress' future in the state and plans to speak further after the candidate list is revealed.
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In a dramatic revelation, Congress MP S Jothimani has lambasted her party's lack of transparency in the constituency selection for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections set for April 23. She claimed that decisions were made without detailed discussions, disregarding the interests of loyal grassroots workers.
The internal discord comes at a pivotal moment when major political forces like the DMK and AIADMK are shaping their strategies amid the electoral fervor, compounded by emerging players such as Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam drawing public attention.
Jothimani issued a stern warning about the continuation of a 'mercenary or sales-based approach', criticizing party leadership for sidelining volunteer efforts, and stated she would address the issue further once the official candidates are announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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