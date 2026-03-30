Congress Pushes for Transparency on Firearms Exports Amid Cartel Concerns

Two Democratic legislators have raised alarms over U.S. exports of semi-automatic firearms, urging the Commerce Department to release detailed data amid fears that these weapons are fueling crime and cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

In a letter reviewed by Reuters, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Gregory Meeks, leaders on key committees, invoked the Export Control Reform Act of 2018. They demand an extensive review of semi-automatic firearm export licenses approved since January 2025.

They seek insights into the number of licenses issued, recipient nations, purchaser details, and monitoring efforts to prevent illegal market diversions. The urgency is underscored by data showing substantial U.S. firearm involvement in crime traces outside North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)