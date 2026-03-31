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Revolutionizing Parkinson's Care: Rusan Unveils First Indigenously Developed APOSAN® 3ml Pen in India

Rusan Healthcare launches the indigenously developed APOSAN® 3ml Pen in India to manage 'OFF' episodes in Parkinson's patients. The pen provides a multi-dose option with improved dose visibility, enhancing patient treatment administration. Rusan emphasizes its commitment to advancing accessible Parkinson's care with high-integrity supply chains and innovative technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:14 IST
Revolutionizing Parkinson's Care: Rusan Unveils First Indigenously Developed APOSAN® 3ml Pen in India
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time in India, Rusan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has launched the indigenously developed APOSAN® 3ml Pen, designed to address motor fluctuations or 'OFF' episodes in patients with Parkinson's Disease. This innovation signifies a pivotal advancement in managing Parkinson's, offering a multi-dose delivery system aimed at improving patient care.

The APOSAN® 3ml Pen features an easy-to-use dial-a-dose mechanism with enhanced dose visibility, ensuring precise and consistent medication administration. This innovation reduces handling complexities, facilitates reliable self-administration, and minimizes dosing errors, paving the way for patient empowerment and improved treatment adherence.

With the APOSAN® HOPE Program, Rusan Healthcare further strengthens its mission. This initiative provides essential training and resources to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, ensuring optimal treatment outcomes. Rusan's drive for accessibility and quality underlines its commitment to revolutionizing Parkinson's care in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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