Epic Escape: Humpback Whale Swims Free from Baltic Snag

A humpback whale that found itself stranded in the shallow waters of the Baltic Sea has managed to swim free, sparking optimism among experts who are hopeful that further rescue attempts won't be necessary.

The whale, measuring between 12 to 15 meters, had been stuck near the German port of Wismar since the weekend. After a successful escape attempt late Monday, it moved toward the open sea.

Despite successful assistance from an excavator at Timmendorfer Strand resort town, the whale faces a daunting journey to reach its natural Atlantic habitat. Experts maintain hope for its arduous journey through the North Sea, as attaching a tracker was impossible due to its skin condition from prolonged exposure to low-salinity water.