Mapping the Silent Changes in Aging Breast Tissue

Scientists have created a comprehensive map detailing changes in breast tissue as women age, offering fresh insights into breast cancer risk. Found in Nature Aging, the research reveals how aging affects cell growth and immune responses, contributing to a conducive environment for cancer cells.

The study, led by Pulkit Gupta from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, involved analyzing breast tissues from 527 women aged 15 to 86. Using advanced imaging techniques, researchers mapped hormonal and architectural changes to uncover aging's impact on tissue.

Key findings include an age-related decline in cellular proliferation, changes in immune environment, and structural tissue alterations, particularly during menopause. These insights could help explain why breast cancer risk escalates with age and differs in younger women.

(With inputs from agencies.)