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Terra Drone Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Strategic Investment

Japan’s Terra Drone has invested in Ukrainian company Amazing Drones to advance innovation in the defense sector. The investment aims to aid Amazing Drones in global expansion and mass production of their interceptor drones, pivotal in modern defense strategies due to increasing reliance on UAVs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:41 IST
Terra Drone Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Strategic Investment
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Japan's Terra Drone announced a significant investment in Amazing Drones, a Ukrainian company known for its interceptor drones, aiming to foster innovation within the global defense sector.

Terra Drone's CEO, Toru Tokushige, emphasized the critical role of securing defense drones for international security, citing recent conflicts in the Middle East as evidence of their growing importance.

CEO Maksym Klymenko of Amazing Drones highlighted the capabilities of their equipment, designed for rapid deployment and efficient engagement on the battlefield, stressing Ukraine's need for international investment in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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