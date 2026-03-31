Terra Drone Boosts Ukraine's Defense with Strategic Investment

Japan's Terra Drone announced a significant investment in Amazing Drones, a Ukrainian company known for its interceptor drones, aiming to foster innovation within the global defense sector.

Terra Drone's CEO, Toru Tokushige, emphasized the critical role of securing defense drones for international security, citing recent conflicts in the Middle East as evidence of their growing importance.

CEO Maksym Klymenko of Amazing Drones highlighted the capabilities of their equipment, designed for rapid deployment and efficient engagement on the battlefield, stressing Ukraine's need for international investment in defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)