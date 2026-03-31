Clash of the Colts: India Eyes SAFF U20 Finals
India, the defending champions, prepare to face Bhutan in the SAFF U20 Championship semi-finals. After topping Group B, the team focuses on maintaining concentration and clinical finishing. With no extra time, the match could lead to penalties, emphasizing the importance of composure and decision-making.
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India's U20 football team is gearing up to take on Bhutan in the semi-finals of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Stadium. The defending champions were able to utilize a three-day break to physically recover and mentally reset after their group-stage performances against Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Having topped Group B with a win and a draw, India demonstrated resilience and the ability to handle pressure. Head coach Mahesh Gawli praised the players for their effort and mindset, emphasizing the team's need to be more clinical in front of goal in the upcoming knockout match.
The semi-final clash will also see India's forwards battle for dominance against Bhutan's determined defense. The possibility of the match proceeding directly to penalties adds an additional layer of intensity to the encounter, where strategic thinking and composure will be crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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