Global Cities Step Up Fight Against NCDs as Rio Summit Drives Urgent Urban Health Action

With noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries now responsible for more than 80% of deaths worldwide, global health leaders have issued a renewed call for urgent, city-led action following the conclusion of the 2026 Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The high-level gathering—co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO), Bloomberg Philanthropies, Vital Strategies, and Rio’s Municipal Health Secretariat—brought together policymakers, urban planners and public health experts from 55 cities, highlighting the growing role of cities as frontline actors in tackling the world’s leading causes of death.

Cities at the Centre of the Global Health Response

As urban populations surpass half of the global population, cities are increasingly seen as critical platforms for implementing rapid, scalable health interventions. Experts at the Summit emphasized that urban governments are uniquely positioned to deploy evidence-based policies that directly influence daily living conditions—ranging from air quality and road safety to food systems and tobacco control.

Noncommunicable diseases—including heart disease, cancer, chronic respiratory illnesses and diabetes—continue to dominate global mortality, while injuries such as road traffic accidents claim millions of lives annually. Together, these health burdens are straining healthcare systems and undermining economic productivity worldwide.

New Momentum: Baltimore Joins Global Network

In a significant development, Baltimore (USA) was officially announced as the newest member of the Partnership for Healthy Cities. The city will focus on overdose prevention, reflecting a growing global priority as substance use and drug-related deaths rise in urban centres.

Baltimore’s inclusion brings fresh momentum to the network’s expanding work on overdose response, now being actively addressed by 11 cities globally, signaling a shift toward integrating addiction and mental health into urban health strategies.

Real-World Solutions from Rio

Participants engaged directly with Rio de Janeiro’s public health programmes, offering a practical demonstration of how global commitments can translate into local impact. Site visits to schools and clinics showcased innovative, scalable interventions already delivering measurable results.

Among the standout initiatives:

Comprehensive Tobacco Control Rio has integrated free smoking cessation services across its municipal health system, reinforcing Brazil’s long-standing leadership in tobacco reduction. The country has seen smoking prevalence drop dramatically over recent decades due to sustained policy action.

Healthy School Food Environments A citywide programme is promoting fresh, minimally processed foods while eliminating ultra-processed products from public school meals—an approach aimed at tackling childhood obesity and long-term NCD risks.

Heat Health Action Protocol In response to rising climate threats, Rio has implemented a data-driven system that predicts extreme heat events and activates early interventions, including cooling centres and public alerts. The model is being closely watched as cities worldwide confront climate-related health risks.

Global Progress Across Cities

The Summit also highlighted progress from cities across the Partnership network, demonstrating how localized policies are driving measurable health gains:

Athens, Greece expanded access to naloxone , reducing opioid overdose fatalities

Bengaluru, India strengthened smoke-free regulations and banned public hookah use

Dublin, Ireland used data-driven planning to improve walking and cycling safety

Mexico City, Mexico redesigned urban streets to expand safe cycling infrastructure

Montevideo, Uruguay introduced nutrition standards across public institutions

These initiatives underscore a key insight: urban policy interventions can deliver rapid, large-scale health improvements when backed by political commitment and data-driven planning.

A Scalable Model for Global Health

Building on previous Summits in London, Cape Town and Paris, the Partnership for Healthy Cities continues to grow as a global platform for sharing best practices and accelerating implementation.

Health leaders at the Rio Summit stressed that tackling NCDs and injuries requires multi-sectoral collaboration, integrating health considerations into urban planning, transport, education and environmental policy.

A Clear Message: Act Now, Save Lives

The collective message from Rio is unequivocal—cities are not just part of the solution; they are central to it. With the right policies, investments and leadership, urban areas can significantly reduce preventable deaths and improve quality of life for millions.

As global health challenges intensify—from chronic diseases to climate-related risks—the actions taken by cities today will play a Decisive role in shaping healthier, more resilient populations worldwide.