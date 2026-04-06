Innovative De-Addiction Efforts in Telangana Prisons

In a significant move towards prison reform, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the 'NIVRUTTI' de-addiction centre at Cherlapalli central prison on Monday, hailing it as a promising initiative in the fight against substance abuse.

Speaking at the event, the governor emphasized substance abuse as a serious social and public health issue requiring an all-encompassing response. The efforts are part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan', aimed at uprooting addiction through constructive, rather than punitive, methods. Shukla lauded the Telangana Prisons Department for its innovative and reform-driven approach.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Soumya Mishra, highlighted the milestone achievement of the centre, stating it forms a critical component of the broader landscape of prison reforms. So far, 2,915 inmates have been screened, with around 590 receiving detailed assessment and counselling. The centres serve as a beacon for medical care and rehabilitation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)