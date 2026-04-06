Rajnath Singh Advocates Clinical Trial Reforms and Health Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for reforms within India's clinical trial framework, emphasizing the role of the Armed Forces Medical Services in enhancing the domain. Speaking at an event, Singh underscored the necessity of robust procedures for sharing clinical experiences to improve treatment efficiency across the nation.

Singh stressed the establishment of a national-level data pool as a vital move towards a more proactive healthcare model. This initiative aims to refine policy formulation, validate new medical practices, and expand effective treatments on a large scale. His remarks coincided with the 262nd Raising Day of the Army Medical Corps.

The minister also highlighted the importance of health security within national safety paradigms, noting that soldiers' confidence in superior medical support is crucial for operational success. The call for balanced workload management in hospitals, improvements in medical education, and the recognition of nurses' contributions underline the comprehensive strategy for sectoral advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)