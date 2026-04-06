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Revolutionizing Cancer Surgery with Minimally Invasive Techniques

Doctors at a Delhi NCR hospital conducted a minimally invasive surgery on a 74-year-old patient suffering from oesophageal cancer. Despite high risks due to existing health issues, advanced laparoscopic techniques ensured successful treatment, underscoring the importance of multidisciplinary planning in handling complex medical cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:44 IST
Revolutionizing Cancer Surgery with Minimally Invasive Techniques
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical procedure, doctors in Delhi NCR have successfully performed a high-risk surgery on a 74-year-old patient suffering from oesophageal cancer. The advanced minimally invasive technique used by the Sarvodaya Hospital team is setting new benchmarks in complex cancer treatments.

The patient initially presented symptoms that mimicked a heart condition, but detailed investigations revealed oesophageal cancer. The case was further complicated by the patient's existing diabetes, hypertension, and a previous cardiac surgery. Specialists from various fields convened to strategize the surgical plan, ultimately opting for a laparoscopic approach.

Dr. Naveen Sanchety highlighted the critical nature of pre-surgical evaluations in high-risk cases. Dr. Arjun Goel emphasized the benefits of the minimally invasive method, noting reduced surgical stress and faster recovery. The patient now reports significantly improved quality of life, underlining the success of modern surgical innovations in complex cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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