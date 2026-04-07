Left Menu

The Silent Threat of Sudden Cardiac Events: Prevention Over Cure

The increase in sudden cardiac deaths post-Covid has sparked fear, highlighting the importance of heart health. Dr. Rahul Chandola stresses lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, and sedentary habits on heart health. Prevention, including regular screenings and healthy habits, is crucial for reducing the risk of heart attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:27 IST
The Silent Threat of Sudden Cardiac Events: Prevention Over Cure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The incidence of sudden cardiac deaths has prompted urgent conversations around heart health, as videos depicting such events have proliferated online, raising widespread concern.

Experts like Dr. Rahul Chandola, of the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases, pinpoint lifestyle factors such as erratic sleep and a processed diet as significant contributors to declining cardiovascular health.

He advocates for preventative measures, including regular screenings and lifestyle changes, emphasizing that these actions are vital, especially since many heart attacks occur without warning. Innovative technologies, like wearable biosensors, are also gaining traction in the fight against heart disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Tensions Escalate as Strait Showdown Looms

Oil Tensions Escalate as Strait Showdown Looms

 Global
2
India and Bangladesh: Repairing Ties for Future Cooperation

India and Bangladesh: Repairing Ties for Future Cooperation

 India
3
Pill Power in Obesity Treatment: Convenience Meets Cost

Pill Power in Obesity Treatment: Convenience Meets Cost

 Global
4
Self-Immolative Protest: A Desperate Bid over Land Dispute

Self-Immolative Protest: A Desperate Bid over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is quietly reinforcing bias in education systems

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026