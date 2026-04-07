The Silent Threat of Sudden Cardiac Events: Prevention Over Cure

The incidence of sudden cardiac deaths has prompted urgent conversations around heart health, as videos depicting such events have proliferated online, raising widespread concern.

Experts like Dr. Rahul Chandola, of the Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases, pinpoint lifestyle factors such as erratic sleep and a processed diet as significant contributors to declining cardiovascular health.

He advocates for preventative measures, including regular screenings and lifestyle changes, emphasizing that these actions are vital, especially since many heart attacks occur without warning. Innovative technologies, like wearable biosensors, are also gaining traction in the fight against heart disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)