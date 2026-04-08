India's Heat Exposure Crisis: A Sobering Forecast on Health and GDP Impact

India faced a staggering loss of 160 billion labor hours due to heat exposure in 2021, a loss that equates to 5.4 percent of its GDP, a new report reveals.

This report, titled 'Under the Weather: India's Climate-Health Intersections and Pathways to Resilience,' was unveiled by the ClimateRISE Alliance, with support from the strategic philanthropy group, Dasra. It highlights a significant rise in cardiovascular and maternal health risks due to prolonged heatwaves.

Integrated actions focusing on climate and health could mitigate these impacts, suggests the report. Collaborative efforts are essential in improving public health, resilience, and productivity, as climate-related stress disproportionately affects vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)