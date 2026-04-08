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India's Heat Exposure Crisis: A Sobering Forecast on Health and GDP Impact

A report reveals that India lost 160 billion labor hours to heat exposure in 2021, equating to 5.4% of GDP. It links heatwaves to increased cardiovascular risks and maternal health concerns, with preterm births on the rise. The ClimateRISE Alliance released the report, emphasizing integrated climate-health action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:55 IST
India's Heat Exposure Crisis: A Sobering Forecast on Health and GDP Impact
  • Country:
  • India

India faced a staggering loss of 160 billion labor hours due to heat exposure in 2021, a loss that equates to 5.4 percent of its GDP, a new report reveals.

This report, titled 'Under the Weather: India's Climate-Health Intersections and Pathways to Resilience,' was unveiled by the ClimateRISE Alliance, with support from the strategic philanthropy group, Dasra. It highlights a significant rise in cardiovascular and maternal health risks due to prolonged heatwaves.

Integrated actions focusing on climate and health could mitigate these impacts, suggests the report. Collaborative efforts are essential in improving public health, resilience, and productivity, as climate-related stress disproportionately affects vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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