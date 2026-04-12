KTR's Roadmap for BRS: Strengthening Through Statewide Padayatra

BRS working president K T Rama Rao is set to embark on a statewide padayatra next year, aiming to reconnect with the people and bolster the party's organizational framework.

Speaking in Mancherial district, he confirmed the BRS will contest upcoming elections independently, dismissing any potential alliance with the BJP. Launching a membership drive and cadre training were among the key strategies he outlined to regain electoral strength.

Rama Rao criticized the current state's governance under Congress, citing mismanagement of welfare schemes and education support programs. He accused BJP leaders of unfulfilled promises and highlighted strategic moves, like the induction of senior leader Jeevan Reddy, to consolidate BRS's influence in Maharashtra's Karimnagar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)