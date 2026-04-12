Mirra Andreeva Triumphs at Linz Open, Secures Second Title of the Year

Top seed Mirra Andreeva has clinched her second title of the year after defeating local favorite Anastasia Potapova at the Linz Open on Sunday. The game ended with scores of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in favor of Andreeva, who overcame a tough first set to ultimately secure the win.

After a wobbly start that saw 14 unforced errors, Andreeva made a strong comeback in the second set, taking advantage of Potapova's mistakes. She became more aggressive as the match progressed, securing two crucial breaks to seal the second set, and adding a final ace for good measure.

The 18-year-old Andreeva's win adds to her previous success at the Adelaide International this year, marking her fifth career WTA title. Potapova, who recently switched her allegiance to Austria, praised the support she received from the crowd despite the loss.