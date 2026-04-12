Left Menu

Mirra Andreeva Triumphs at Linz Open, Secures Second Title of the Year

Mirra Andreeva claimed her second title of 2025 by defeating Anastasia Potapova 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Linz Open. The win adds to her Adelaide International success earlier this year and marks her fifth WTA title. Andreeva overcame a challenging start to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:39 IST
Mirra Andreeva Triumphs at Linz Open, Secures Second Title of the Year
Mirra Andreeva

Top seed Mirra Andreeva has clinched her second title of the year after defeating local favorite Anastasia Potapova at the Linz Open on Sunday. The game ended with scores of 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in favor of Andreeva, who overcame a tough first set to ultimately secure the win.

After a wobbly start that saw 14 unforced errors, Andreeva made a strong comeback in the second set, taking advantage of Potapova's mistakes. She became more aggressive as the match progressed, securing two crucial breaks to seal the second set, and adding a final ace for good measure.

The 18-year-old Andreeva's win adds to her previous success at the Adelaide International this year, marking her fifth career WTA title. Potapova, who recently switched her allegiance to Austria, praised the support she received from the crowd despite the loss.

TRENDING

1
Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

 India
2
Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

Ayush Shetty's Silver Lining in Badminton Asia Championships

 China
3
Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equality

Delhi Initiates Dr B R Ambedkar Community Centre: A Step Towards Social Equa...

 India
4
Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

Jannik Sinner Reclaims World Number One: A Tennis Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026