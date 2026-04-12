Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Motorcycle Molestation Case

In a shocking case, four men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman on a motorcycle, following the viral spread of a video documenting the incident on social media. According to authorities, the suspects were identified as residents of Tonk and Dausa districts, who pursued the woman and attempted to outrage her modesty while she was riding her motorcycle.

The police launched a swift investigation, aided by the National Crime Records Bureau and extensive cyber resources, after the video circulated online on April 10. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Surajmal Circle leading towards New Sanganer Road under the jurisdiction of Muhana police station, prompting a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A special team, led by senior police officials, scrutinized over 500 CCTV cameras, enabling the identification and eventual arrest of the suspects, who had been absconding and altering their identity to avoid law enforcement. The authorities have assured that they would ensure justice and provide necessary support to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)