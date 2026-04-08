US Boosts Medicare Advantage Payments, Sends Health Insurer Stocks Surging

The U.S. government has announced a substantial 2.48% increase in payments to private insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans to older adults, effective 2027. This move, a marked change from January's near-flat proposal, has sent health insurer stocks soaring.

During a call with reporters, a Medicare agency official revealed insurers might gain a total benefit of about 5%, including a 2.5% increase due to adjustments in risk assessment payments related to health status.

This development promises an influx of over $13 billion in additional payments for insurers, providing much-needed financial relief to an industry facing significant stress after previous administration policies impacted market values.

(With inputs from agencies.)