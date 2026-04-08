Left Menu

U.S. Medicare Payment Hike Sparks Surge in Health Insurance Stocks

The U.S. government will increase Medicare Advantage payments to insurers by 2.48% in 2027, causing insurer stocks to rise. This move is seen as a reaction to the earlier lower proposal made in January, which was met with industry backlash amid financial strains. Insurers will receive a total 5% payment rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:30 IST
U.S. Medicare Payment Hike Sparks Surge in Health Insurance Stocks

The U.S. government has announced a 2.48% increase in payments to private insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans for seniors by 2027. This adjustment has caused a noticeable rise in the stock values of these health insurers.

Initially, the government proposed a nearly flat change in January, which led to backlash from a financially strained industry. The revised increase will also benefit insurers with a 2.5% rise from changes to risk assessment payments related to health status, totaling around a 5% payment boost.

This decision signifies a significant shift, with over $13 billion in additional payments expected in 2027, providing relief to insurers struggling due to earlier financial hits, particularly during the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

New Earthset Image Captures Dramatic Climate Changes Since Iconic Earthrise

 United Kingdom
3
Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Hormuz

 United Kingdom
4
Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026