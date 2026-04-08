U.S. Medicare Payment Hike Sparks Surge in Health Insurance Stocks

The U.S. government has announced a 2.48% increase in payments to private insurers offering Medicare Advantage plans for seniors by 2027. This adjustment has caused a noticeable rise in the stock values of these health insurers.

Initially, the government proposed a nearly flat change in January, which led to backlash from a financially strained industry. The revised increase will also benefit insurers with a 2.5% rise from changes to risk assessment payments related to health status, totaling around a 5% payment boost.

This decision signifies a significant shift, with over $13 billion in additional payments expected in 2027, providing relief to insurers struggling due to earlier financial hits, particularly during the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)