The Silent Surge: Unmasking Lifestyle Diseases in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is experiencing a concerning escalation in lifestyle diseases, as revealed by a report from a private hospital group. The findings show that 17% of those screened have diabetes, 19% have hypertension, 23% are anaemic, and an alarming 81% face obesity challenges.

The data, part of a national health assessment by Apollo Hospitals, underscores the impact of urban lifestyles on health. Obesity emerges as a significant factor in conditions like diabetes and hypertension, often remaining undetected in the early stages. National-level data shows high obesity rates among young people and working professionals.

The report highlights weight as a major driver of heart disease risk in the majority of high-risk individuals. It emphasizes the urgent need for intervention, noting the early onset of these conditions driven by poor diet, lack of exercise, and high stress in urban environments.