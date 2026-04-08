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The Silent Surge: Unmasking Lifestyle Diseases in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR faces an alarming increase in lifestyle diseases with high rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and anaemia. Apollo Hospitals' report suggests urban lifestyles are driving these conditions, calling for targeted health strategies. Obesity is identified as a key risk factor affecting various age groups and professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:54 IST
The Silent Surge: Unmasking Lifestyle Diseases in Delhi-NCR
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR is experiencing a concerning escalation in lifestyle diseases, as revealed by a report from a private hospital group. The findings show that 17% of those screened have diabetes, 19% have hypertension, 23% are anaemic, and an alarming 81% face obesity challenges.

The data, part of a national health assessment by Apollo Hospitals, underscores the impact of urban lifestyles on health. Obesity emerges as a significant factor in conditions like diabetes and hypertension, often remaining undetected in the early stages. National-level data shows high obesity rates among young people and working professionals.

The report highlights weight as a major driver of heart disease risk in the majority of high-risk individuals. It emphasizes the urgent need for intervention, noting the early onset of these conditions driven by poor diet, lack of exercise, and high stress in urban environments.

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