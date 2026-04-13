Mounting Pressure: Calls for Eric Swalwell's Resignation Amid Scandal
Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell is facing growing pressure to resign from Congress after being accused of sexual misconduct. Fellow Democrats and Republicans have publicly called for his expulsion following the allegations. Swalwell has denied the accusations and vowed to fight them, while investigations continue.
U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a leading contender for the California governorship, is under growing pressure to resign from Congress. This follows rampant calls to step down from fellow Democrats amid serious sexual misconduct accusations.
The allegations, first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, involve non-consensual encounters with a former employee of Swalwell's district office. The situation has escalated, with three additional women coming forward with similar claims.
Swalwell has denied these accusations, asserting they are "absolutely false." Meanwhile, a separate investigation by USCIS into allegations of illegal employment has commenced. Calls for his resignation persist, with potential motions for his expulsion looming within Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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