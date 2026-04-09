Disney Sheds Jobs: Marketing Department Faces Major Cuts

Disney is reportedly preparing to eliminate as many as 1,000 jobs, with a significant number of cuts anticipated in its marketing department. This development was revealed by the Wall Street Journal, which cites unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Efforts to verify the report with Disney were unsuccessful, as Reuters received no immediate response from the company outside of normal business hours. This move is believed to be part of a larger restructuring initiative within Disney.

The job cuts underscore a challenging period for Disney as it grapples with shifting market dynamics. Industry observers will be closely watching how these changes impact Disney's operational strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)