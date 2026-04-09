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Disney's Corporate Shake-Up: Strategic Layoffs Ahead

Disney plans to cut around 1,000 positions, primarily in marketing, as part of a strategy to streamline operations. This follows the appointment of Josh D'Amaro as CEO and Asad Ayaz as chief marketing officer, who is leading efforts under Project Imagine to unify marketing and cut costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 06:57 IST
Disney's Corporate Shake-Up: Strategic Layoffs Ahead
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In a strategic move, Disney is set to trim its workforce by about 1,000 positions, primarily within its marketing department, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This initiative, rumored to have been planned before Josh D'Amaro's recent appointment as CEO, seeks to optimize the company's operations under the guidance of newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Asad Ayaz.

Ayaz, who has been tasked with unifying Disney's marketing division, is leading this cost-reduction effort dubbed Project Imagine. The company, employing around 231,000 people, aims to minimize expenses without significantly impacting its total workforce. Disney has not responded to requests for comments on this report.

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