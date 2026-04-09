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Tragedy in Rajasthan: Unrelated Child Deaths Raise Health Concerns

In Rajasthan's Salumber district, three children's deaths attributed to vomiting and diarrhea have been reported, separate from earlier mysterious child deaths. Medical teams are investigating and have surveyed 500 families. The district and health authorities remain alert as they proceed with further investigations to pinpoint the exact cause of the illnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:28 IST
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Unrelated Child Deaths Raise Health Concerns
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In a concerning development, three children have died in Rajasthan's Salumber district, according to health authorities. These recent deaths, linked to vomiting and diarrhea, are reportedly unrelated to the mysterious fatalities of five children earlier this month.

The deaths occurred over two days in the Jhallara and Lasadiya areas. Among the deceased, four-and-a-half-year-old Raunak from Amloda village was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Two-month-old Banshi and two-year-old Divyansh Patel succumbed to fever and diarrhea.

Authorities have dispatched medical teams from Jaipur and Udaipur to monitor the situation. A survey of over 500 families identified approximately 20 children with mild fever symptoms, prompting immediate medical intervention. As investigations continue, the district administration remains vigilant, awaiting results from ongoing sample analyses to determine the illness's root cause.

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