Global Health Leaders Convene in Lyon to Accelerate ‘One Health’ Strategy Amid Rising Pandemic and Climate Risks

In a pivotal moment for global health governance, senior leaders from four of the world’s leading international organizations are gathering in Lyon, France, for the Fourth Quadripartite Executive Annual Meeting (8–9 April 2026)—a high-level summit aimed at preventing future health crises through a unified, cross-sector approach.

The meeting brings together the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) under the increasingly critical “One Health” framework—a model that recognises the deep interdependence between human, animal, plant, and environmental health.

A Converging Crisis: Why One Health Matters Now

The summit comes at a time when global risks are intensifying and increasingly interconnected. Experts warn that emerging infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and climate change are no longer isolated threats but part of a complex, overlapping risk landscape.

Recent data shows that:

Over 75% of emerging infectious diseases originate in animals

Antimicrobial resistance could cause millions of deaths annually by 2050 if unchecked

Climate change is accelerating the spread of vector-borne diseases

Against this backdrop, the Quadripartite is pushing for a system-wide transformation in how health risks are understood and managed globally.

“The health of humans, animals and the environment are inextricably interwoven,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We cannot protect one without protecting all three.”

From Strategy to Action: Scaling the One Health Agenda

Building on the One Health Joint Plan of Action, the Lyon meeting is focused on translating global commitments into practical, measurable outcomes.

The Quadripartite has identified four strategic pillars to drive implementation:

1. Turning Commitments into Country-Level Action

A major priority is helping countries operationalise One Health through:

National coordination frameworks

Integrated planning across ministries

Capacity building at local and regional levels

Despite widespread endorsement of the approach, implementation gaps remain a key challenge, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

2. Strengthening Science, Data, and Early Warning Systems

Effective prevention depends on integrated surveillance systems that combine data from human health, animal health, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

The initiative aims to:

Improve cross-sector data sharing

Strengthen scientific collaboration

Enable early detection of emerging threats

3. Reinforcing Policy and Governance Frameworks

Embedding One Health into national and global policy agendas is seen as critical for long-term impact.

Efforts are underway to:

Align policies across sectors

Strengthen governance mechanisms

Promote coordinated decision-making

4. Mobilising Sustainable Financing

One of the biggest barriers to implementation remains funding fragmentation.

The Quadripartite is working to:

Develop integrated investment frameworks

Align donor and government funding

Embed One Health into national budgets and development plans

Building Resilient Systems from the Ground Up

At its core, the One Health approach is about preventing crises at their source rather than reacting after they emerge.

Key components include:

Strengthened disease surveillance and early warning systems

Resilient food and agricultural systems

Protection and restoration of ecosystems

Robust veterinary and public health services

These measures are designed to reduce the risk of future pandemics while improving overall system resilience.

A Call for Global, Cross-Sector Collaboration

The Quadripartite is urging governments, international financial institutions, development partners, and the private sector to step up support for integrated health systems.

The message from Lyon is clear: no single sector or institution can address today’s health challenges alone.

“Advancing One Health is essential to building resilient, inclusive and sustainable societies,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

From Pandemic Lessons to Future Preparedness

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed critical weaknesses in global preparedness, particularly in early detection and cross-sector coordination. The One Health approach is widely seen as a direct response to those lessons—aiming to create a more proactive, preventive global health architecture.

As global threats continue to evolve, the success of initiatives like the Quadripartite partnership will likely play a defining role in determining whether the world can anticipate and prevent the next major health crisis.

A Defining Moment for Global Health Governance

The Lyon meeting represents more than a technical gathering—it signals a broader shift toward integrated, systems-based thinking in global policy.

With rising risks and limited time, the push to scale One Health may prove critical in safeguarding not just human health, but the stability of economies, ecosystems, and societies worldwide.