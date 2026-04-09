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Diddy's Defense: Appeals Court to Decide on Prison Sentence Overturn

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is appealing his conviction on prostitution charges, claiming the evidence of abuse should not have influenced his sentencing. His defense argues for overturning his four-year sentence, criticizing the judge for considering conduct related to charges on which Combs was acquitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:37 IST
Diddy's Defense: Appeals Court to Decide on Prison Sentence Overturn
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Lawyers for hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs are set to present their case to an appeals court, arguing against the inclusion of certain evidence during his sentencing for sex crimes.

Combs, who is serving over four years in prison, seeks to have both his conviction and sentence overturned by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The legal team asserts the judge erroneously factored in accusations of abuse he faced towards former girlfriends during the trial.

The appeal challenges the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, stating it was 'unlawful' to consider the acquitted charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The outcome could significantly alter Diddy's legal standing as he remains incarcerated in New Jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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