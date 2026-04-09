Parth Ajit Pawar Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

In a notable ceremony at the Parliament House, Parth Ajit Pawar took his oath as a newly elected member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath in the presence of key political figures, including Pawar's mother, Sunetra Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Other significant attendees included Rajya Sabha Leader Jagat Prakash Nadda and various parliamentary representatives, highlighting the importance of the event in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)