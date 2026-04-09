Scammed by Cyber Criminals: MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's Experience

BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy revealed that he fell victim to a cyber scam after criminals posed as government officials offering a financial aid scheme in his constituency.

Contacted on April 5, the scammers convinced Reddy they could secure Rs 10 lakh per recipient, part of a central initiative called the 'Prime Minister Viksit Bharat' scheme.

Believing this would benefit local unemployed youth, Reddy paid Rs 1 lakh for 40 applications, funding it from his resources. Later realizing it was a con, he filed a formal complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.