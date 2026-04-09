Scammed by Cyber Criminals: MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's Experience
BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was scammed by cyber criminals posing as government officials offering financial aid to unemployed youth. He transferred Rs 1 lakh for 40 applicants under the 'Prime Minister Viksit Bharat' scheme, only to realize the fraud and reported it to Jubilee Hills police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:43 IST
- Country:
- India
BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy revealed that he fell victim to a cyber scam after criminals posed as government officials offering a financial aid scheme in his constituency.
Contacted on April 5, the scammers convinced Reddy they could secure Rs 10 lakh per recipient, part of a central initiative called the 'Prime Minister Viksit Bharat' scheme.
Believing this would benefit local unemployed youth, Reddy paid Rs 1 lakh for 40 applications, funding it from his resources. Later realizing it was a con, he filed a formal complaint with the Jubilee Hills police.
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