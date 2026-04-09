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Bombay High Court Calls for Civic Sense Revolution Among Indian Citizens

The Bombay High Court emphasizes the need for Indian citizens to develop civic sense and adhere to traffic rules. Justice Jitendra Jain increased compensation for a victim's family and urged citizens to emulate traffic discipline observed abroad. The court underscored elders' responsibility to model proper behavior and urged strict enforcement by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:40 IST
Bombay High Court Calls for Civic Sense Revolution Among Indian Citizens
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued an urgent call for Indian citizens to develop a stronger civic sense and comply with traffic regulations. Justice Jitendra Jain made this appeal as he increased the compensation awarded to a family whose member was killed in a road accident in Maharashtra.

In his ruling, Justice Jain highlighted a troubling trend: while Indians obey traffic laws abroad, there's a notable lapse upon returning home. He underscored that parents and elders must set a better example, ensuring children learn good practices. This, he noted, is crucial as children easily mimic observed behaviors.

The court also urged more rigorous enforcement from traffic police, especially towards two-wheelers prone to violating signal rules. The directive came as part of a case reassessing the compensation awarded to the family of a Parkinson's patient who died after a traffic accident in 2012, with the court upping the compensation to 15 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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