Protests Erupt over Controversial CAPF Bill in Delhi

Protests erupted at Rajghat in Delhi on Wednesday as families and veterans of paramilitary forces voiced their opposition to the recently passed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Bill. The demonstrators, predominantly women, called for the bill's withdrawal, arguing that it limits promotion opportunities for cadre officers and jawans. Concerns regarding service stagnation have been brewing for years.

Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA), emphasized the need for prompt action. He stated that the peaceful protest aimed to raise awareness about the bill's negative impact on CAPF personnel, as well as to stress the necessity for the old pension scheme and Organised Group A Service benefits.

H R Singh, AAPWA president, criticized the government's decision to pass the bill despite a Supreme Court ruling favoring service prospects improvements for cadre officers. Singh and other retired officers have repeatedly sought dialogue with key government figures, including the President and Prime Minister, to address these grievances, but have yet to receive a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)