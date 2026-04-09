Kerala's Turbulent Assembly Election: Alarming Voting Irregularities Spark Controversy

The assembly polls across Kerala unfolded with a generally peaceful atmosphere on Thursday, yet disturbances emerged at some booths where allegations of fraudulent voting arose.

A dispute erupted in Manalur, Thrissur, involving Congress and BJP supporters when UDF candidate T N Prathapan's entourage faced interference from BJP activists.

Similar voting irregularities were reported in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, and solutions such as accepting tender votes were proposed to amend the discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)