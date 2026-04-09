Kerala's Turbulent Assembly Election: Alarming Voting Irregularities Spark Controversy
The assembly polling in Kerala witnessed a largely peaceful process, overshadowed by significant allegations of bogus voting. Key incidents included clashes between party activists and cases where voters found their votes already recorded inaccurately. These irregularities have sparked protests, leading to police involvement and the use of tender votes in several instances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The assembly polls across Kerala unfolded with a generally peaceful atmosphere on Thursday, yet disturbances emerged at some booths where allegations of fraudulent voting arose.
A dispute erupted in Manalur, Thrissur, involving Congress and BJP supporters when UDF candidate T N Prathapan's entourage faced interference from BJP activists.
Similar voting irregularities were reported in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts, and solutions such as accepting tender votes were proposed to amend the discrepancies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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