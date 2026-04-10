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The Bitter Truth: How Artificial Sweeteners May Affect Future Generations

A recent study on mice suggests that artificial sweeteners like sucralose and stevia may negatively impact gut microbiome and gene expression, effects that could be passed to future generations. The study highlights potential metabolic and inflammatory responses, posing unanswered questions about their link to rising obesity and metabolic disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:54 IST
The Bitter Truth: How Artificial Sweeteners May Affect Future Generations
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In a groundbreaking study, researchers have uncovered potential long-term impacts of artificial sweeteners on metabolism, gut health, and gene expression. The research, conducted on mice, indicates that sweeteners like sucralose and stevia might not only affect consumers but also their descendants.

Lead author Francisca Concha Celume from the University of Chile revealed that the experiment divided mice into groups, exposing them to either sucralose or stevia. Findings published in Frontiers in Nutrition showed changes in gut microbiome diversity and gene expression. The study raises questions about sweeteners' role in persistent global health issues like obesity and diabetes.

While the mice didn't develop overt diabetes, the researchers observed shifts in glucose tolerance and inflammatory gene expression. Such changes could potentially increase susceptibilities to metabolic disorders under specific dietary conditions, suggesting a critical need for further investigation into artificial sweeteners' generational impacts.

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