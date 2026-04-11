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Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

The Government Medical College in Kathua, under Tata Memorial Centre's guidance, will enhance its cancer care facilities with new radiotherapy equipment. This initiative aims to provide advanced treatment locally, reducing patient travel. It also includes collaborations for advanced research, training, and improved healthcare services in the Union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:07 IST
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua
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The Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua is set to upgrade its day-care cancer centre to include cutting-edge radiotherapy equipment, as announced by Union minister Jitendra Singh. This enhancement, facilitated by Tata Memorial Centre, aims to provide advanced cancer treatment locally.

Highlighting the initiative's potential, Singh stated that the upgrade would reduce the necessity for patients to travel to distant cities for treatment. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between GMC Kathua and Tata Memorial Centre further emphasizes capacity building for local surgeons and specialists, enhancing cancer care in the region.

In addition, an MoU with CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine will support joint research on public health challenges and academic cooperation. Singh also inaugurated a library under the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative to promote academic and research activities, alongside laying the foundation for an environmental management project on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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