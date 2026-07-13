Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Deadly Blaze at Chatuchak Pub

A devastating fire at a pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district resulted in at least 27 fatalities, marking one of the deadliest incidents in recent years. Rescue services are still determining the fire's cause as investigations continue, with Thailand's Prime Minister confirming the incident is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 01:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Deadly Blaze at Chatuchak Pub
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  • Thailand

At least 27 people perished in a tragic blaze at a pub in Thailand's bustling capital, Bangkok. This marks one of the deadliest incidents in the tourism hotspot in recent memory, as confirmed by an official from the local rescue service on Monday.

Anwut Pho-ampai, representing the Ruamkatanyu Foundation—a voluntary emergency rescue service—stated, 'There are more than 27 dead.' Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged that the fire's cause remains under investigation, according to an AP report.

The fire is believed to have originated at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub, situated in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, as reported by local media. Exact details are still emerging as authorities continue their probe.

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