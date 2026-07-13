Venezuela's Earthquakes: Rising Casualties and Resilience

In the aftermath of the two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, the death toll has tragically increased to 4,490, as announced by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on his Telegram account.

Authorities reported that the number of injured remains constant at 16,740, while rescue efforts have successfully saved 6,462 individuals amid the disaster's chaos.

Furthermore, the earthquakes have resulted in 17,907 people becoming homeless, underscoring the widespread and profound impact on the affected communities.