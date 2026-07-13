Venezuela's Earthquakes: Rising Casualties and Resilience

The recent earthquakes in Venezuela have claimed 4,490 lives, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. The number of injured holds steady at 16,740, while 6,462 have been rescued. Additionally, 17,907 individuals have been left homeless, highlighting the extensive impact of the natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 00:55 IST
Venezuela's Earthquakes: Rising Casualties and Resilience
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In the aftermath of the two devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, the death toll has tragically increased to 4,490, as announced by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on his Telegram account.

Authorities reported that the number of injured remains constant at 16,740, while rescue efforts have successfully saved 6,462 individuals amid the disaster's chaos.

Furthermore, the earthquakes have resulted in 17,907 people becoming homeless, underscoring the widespread and profound impact on the affected communities.

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