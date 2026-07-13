Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blaze at Bangkok Pub

A devastating fire at a pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district claimed the lives of at least 27 people. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul seeking clarity on the incident's origins. The venue, Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, is well-known locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 01:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blaze at Bangkok Pub
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

A devastating fire tore through a popular pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district early Monday, resulting in at least 27 fatalities, according to officials cited by the Associated Press.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, the AP reported. Specific details remain unclear, yet Sky News suggested the blaze originated at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao.

Local media describe the site as a popular venue in the region. Authorities continue to probe the tragic incident, seeking answers for the affected families and the community.

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