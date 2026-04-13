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Public Outcry Over Kamla Nehru Hospital Relocation

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to relocate the Gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College is facing criticism. Political leaders and residents oppose the move, citing compromised maternal healthcare and historical significance. The shift, deemed 'anti-people,' has sparked widespread protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:54 IST
Public Outcry Over Kamla Nehru Hospital Relocation
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to relocate the Gynaecology OPD from the century-old Kamla Nehru Hospital to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) has ignited controversy across the state.

Political parties and local residents express significant opposition, arguing that the move poses a severe risk to maternal and neonatal healthcare services. Kamla Nehru Hospital, a historical healthcare institution for women and newborns, has operated for nearly a century, and critics contend that its relocation is both impractical and detrimental.

The move has led to widespread protests and allegations of covert decision-making without formal notification or thorough planning. Critics, including political figures and citizens, demand its reversal to preserve the hospital's historical legacy and ensure continued quality healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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