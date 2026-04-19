INDIA bloc not only voted against quota bill, but also broke half of the population's hearts and expectations: Annpurna Devi.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc not only voted against quota bill, but also broke half of the population's hearts and expectations: Annpurna Devi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- bloc
- quota
- bill
- Annpurna Devi
- vote
- expectations
- criticism
- politics
- controversy
ALSO READ
If voted to power in Bengal, BJP will provide up to Rs 1.5 lakh to women under PMAY to build homes: Modi at Bankura poll rally.
Women have now woken up, and they will give reply to Congress, SP, DMK and TMC: Union Minister Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
April 17 will be known as 'black day': Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on women's quota bill defeat.
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: A Vote for Change?
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Surge: Seven Lakh New Voters