Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least 30 deaths at Congo camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

At least 30 people have died since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented, ​and, because of the symptoms, could indicate Ebola is spreading fast there. It was not possible to confirm the causes of death because patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia - the epicentre ​of the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo - had until Thursday refused testing the living or dead, a camp spokesperson and aid ‌organisation Caritas said.

Israeli ​strikes kill 10 in Lebanon after truce, with prospect of U.S.-Iran talks unclear

Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in Lebanon on Saturday, hours after a truce took effect, Israel saying it was reacting to attacks from Hezbollah and the Iran-backed group saying it would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" in Lebanon. A halt to the fighting in Lebanon is a condition for starting 60 days of U.S.-Iranian talks to resolve disputes over Iran’s nuclear program and other thorny issues key to forging a more durable deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilise global oil supplies. It was not clear when those talks might get under way.

Two Syrian soldiers ‌killed in northeast Aleppo attack, state TV says

Two Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants near the city of Manbij in northeastern Aleppo, Syria's Defence Ministry said on Saturday, without providing further details.

Drone attack on Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea kills 1, injures 2

One crew member was killed and two more injured after a drone attack on a Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea, Panama's Maritime Authority (AMP) said late on Friday. The AMP said the incident occurred on Thursday and that one of the injured sailors was in serious condition. The ship was able to continue on its course, it added.

From Trump whisperer to Trump basher: Meloni takes on US president

When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as U.S. president in 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was the only European leader invited to attend, promising the start of a golden age in relations between Washington and Rome. A year and a ‌half later, their personal relations appear to be in tatters, leaving Meloni exposed on the foreign stage with her international strategy seriously compromised, analysts said.

Russia tells Europe: Yes to talks, no to ultimatums

Russia said on Friday it was open to dialogue with European countries but would not accept ultimatums, as signs increase that the EU may seek talks with Moscow after largely shunning contacts since the start of the ‌war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said common sense dictated the need for such contacts because of the "enormous number" of complex issues on the agenda, but he said the Europeans needed to change their approach to Russia.

Russia says it repelled drone attack on oil refinery in Tyumen region

Russian air defences repelled a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Western Siberian region of Tyumen, the regional governor said on Saturday. "A drone attack on the Tyumen oil refinery has been repelled. Emergency services are working at the site where the debris fell. According to preliminary information, the refinery has not been damaged and staff have been evacuated," Governor Alexander Moor wrote on Telegram.

UK PM Starmer vows to fight any challenge after leading rival Burnham wins big

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday he would not walk away, vowing to fight any challenge from his leading party rival Andy Burnham and potentially ushering in a new bout of political instability. Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, won a decisive victory for Labour to claim a parliamentary seat in northwest England, and has signalled that he will use it to ⁠enter any contest to ​replace Starmer.

Switzerland says US-Iran talks continue at Bürgenstock, declines to identify participants

Switzerland continues to provide a "discreet and reliable setting" at Bürgenstock ⁠to facilitate discussions on implementing a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, the Swiss foreign ministry said on Saturday. It added in a statement that no further details would be disclosed about participants and the content of the talks, citing confidentiality.

Australia vows to rein in any H5N1 birdflu after confirming first case

Australia will do all it can to curb any spread of H5N1 bird flu, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday, as the first mainland infection was confirmed in a seabird a day after being detected in a remote ⁠southwestern region. Until now, Australia has been the only continent without a confirmed mainland case, although the virus was detected in late 2025 on the sub-Antarctic territory of Heard Island, about 4,100 km (2,550 miles) from continental Australia.

Lebanese villagers return to find homes in ruins

Abed Hachem rebuilt his home when it was damaged in a conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants in 2024, but is at a loss now that most of his village has been destroyed in Israel's latest round of strikes. Where his house ​once stood in Qlaileh is now rubble; where his garden bloomed, dust, with more dust covering the toys and furniture strewn around the remains of his living room.

Israeli envoy and UN official clash at hearing on children in conflict

Diplomatic niceties broke down at the United Nations on Friday when Israel's ambassador and the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for children and armed conflict became embroiled in a ⁠furious shouting match at a public hearing. At a meeting in New York to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the Israeli envoy, Danny Danon, demanded the resignation of Pramila Patten, who produced a report that blacklisted Israel for such alleged abuses for the first time, accusing her of bias.

Mexico City looks to rein in street drinking after massive World Cup party

Mexico City's government said on Friday it is considering measures to limit the sale of alcohol in public spaces, after over 700,000 people gathered downtown to celebrate Mexico's soccer ⁠team advancing ​to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Mexico's victory against South Korea saw massive street celebrations, with fans dressed in green Tri jerseys or wearing colorful Lucha Libre masks and dancing in the rain, waving flags, singing anthems and blowing on vuvuzelas.

One dead after freight trains collide in Munich

One person has died after two cargo trains collided on a bridge in Munich in the early hours of Saturday, causing two of the carriages to derail and crash onto the street below, according to local police. The cause of the incident is under investigation, a police spokesperson in the southern German city told Reuters.

Trump heads to Camp David as Iran talks falter

President Donald Trump will make a rare trip to Camp David this weekend, returning to the presidential retreat for only the second time since retaking office last year. Trump will hold policy and political meetings during his visit, ⁠a White House official said. His family will travel with him for the weekend, which includes Father's Day on Sunday.

Europe swelters under heatwave, prompting crisis talks in France

A punishing heatwave sweeping across much of Europe prompted emergency meetings in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and strains on tourists and residents in Italy, as temperatures climbed towards record levels. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was due to hold a crisis meeting on Saturday after ⁠the national weather agency Meteo France warned the heat would persist into next week, describing it as comparable to major episodes ⁠in 2003 and 2019.

Nine people remain in critical condition after fatal UK train crash

Nine people remain in a critical condition following a train crash on Friday near Bedford, about 60 miles (100 km) north of London, in which the driver of one of the services was killed. Two passenger trains bound for London collided at around 5.15 p.m. local time (1615 GMT) on Friday. The driver of one of the trains died at the scene.

Bolivia's Paz declares state of emergency over blockade crisis, paving way to deploy military

Bolivia’s crisis intensified on Saturday as President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, enabling wider military deployment to clear blockades and restore order ‌after protests brought the economy to a halt over the past 50 days. The ‌emergency declaration gives Paz broader constitutional tools to restore order, such as sending armed forces to clear blockades. While the order goes into effect immediately, the president must notify Congress of the state of emergency within 24 hours ​of issuing the decree, which then has up to 72 hours to approve or reject the measure.