Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

More than 70 Congo medics infected with Ebola since outbreak started, WHO says

A ​senior World Health Organization official said on Friday that 75 medics in the ​Democratic Republic of Congo had been infected with Ebola and 17 ‌of ​them had died since the current outbreak started there. Ebola was thought to be circulating months before the outbreak was first declared by Congolese officials on May 15, meaning many medics were exposed to the disease before they even knew it was present. Even now, health officials say ‌supplies of the basic gear to protect themselves like gloves and masks are running short.

At least 30 deaths at Congo camp show Ebola could be spreading fast

At least 30 people have died since the start of May in one camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo, a death rate that camp officials said was unprecedented, with some confirmed to have died from Ebola in a sign ‌the disease could be spreading fast there. It was not possible to confirm the causes of all the deaths because patients or their relatives in Kigonze camp in Bunia - the epicentre ‌of the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo - had until Thursday refused testing, a camp spokesperson and aid organisation Caritas said.

Experimental first-in-class heart drug may also help heal kidneys

We also report on new understanding of how Ebola infections may persist in the brain and other organs for months, and a troubling spread of drug-resistant bacteria outside of the hospital setting. EXPERIMENTAL HEART DRUG SHOWS PROMISE IN KIDNEYS

Sri Lanka battles surge in dengue fever, with more than 44,000 cases so far ⁠this year

Sri ​Lanka is battling the worst outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue ⁠fever in years, with more than 44,000 cases and 28 deaths recorded since January, an official said on Friday, putting public hospitals under strain. Dengue is common during Sri Lanka's monsoon season, but unplanned urbanisation coupled with damage caused by ⁠Cyclone Ditwah, which hit the island nation in late November, has worsened the outbreak this year, authorities said.

France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert

France said on Saturday that alcohol consumption during the annual ​Fete de la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the red heatwave alert from noon ⁠on Sunday. "Prefects will issue decrees banning alcohol consumption in public spaces in the departments under red alert," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement following a crisis meeting called by PM Sebastien Lecornu.

Congo says 933 Ebola cases confirmed, including ⁠245 ​deaths

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 933, including 245 deaths, the country's health minister said on Friday. Speaking to reporters in Ituri province, where the first cases of the ongoing outbreak were reported, Samuel Roger Kamba said 80 recovered patients had been discharged from Ebola treatment centres.

Argentina loosens restrictions for biotech patents, says cabinet chief

Argentina's government ⁠has repealed a regulation that had restricted patents for biotech developments, cabinet chief Manuel Adorni said on X on Friday. "The measure aligns the country with international standards and will enable the attraction ⁠of investments and new technologies to the production sector, ⁠especially the agricultural one," he said.

Australia, last continent without H5 bird flu, detects first suspected case

Australia has detected its first suspected mainland case of H5N1 bird flu in a remote part of the country's southwest, authorities said on Friday. A migratory sea bird known as a brown skua ‌found in Western Australia's Cape ‌Le Grand National Park tested positive for avian influenza, and further testing is being conducted to confirm ​the strain, said state Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis.