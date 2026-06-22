Australia confirms second H5 bird flu case
Australia's agriculture minister Julie Collins confirmed a second case of H5 bird flu in Western Australia, following initial detection of the disease in the region.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's agriculture minister Julie Collins on Monday said testing has confirmed a second case of H5 bird flu in Western Australia.
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