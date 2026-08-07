Teacher and gunman dead, four injured in Thailand school shooting, police say
A shooting at a school in Thailand resulted in the death of a teacher and four others being injured, including three students, after a student gunman took his own life.
- Country:
- Thailand
A teacher was killed and four other people injured in a shooting at a school in Thailand, where the gunman - a student - has killed himself, police said on Friday.
Those injured included three students, police said.
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