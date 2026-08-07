The following are the top stories ​in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has not ‌verified these ​stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

US euro sale to ‌prop up yen blindsided ECB Naval parts supplier Goodwin explores sale of defence business

Billionaire’s financial data group Ion chased by ‌landlords for overdue rent US court tells Meta to pay ‌nearly $1bn penalty over social media harm to children

Overview Washington's sale of euros to boost the yen late last week blindsided the European ⁠Central ​Bank, with ⁠the US only informing its counterparts in Frankfurt after the historic currency intervention.

Goodwin, ⁠the 143-year-old British component supplier for the Dreadnought next-generation nuclear ​deterrent submarines, is in talks to sell its defence ⁠business. Billionaire Andrea Pignataro’s financial technology group Ion missed rent payments on ⁠offices ​in three continents this year, prompting landlords to cut off access or threaten the heavily indebted company ⁠with eviction.

Meta must pay an additional $567mn in compensation and increase ⁠the safety ⁠features on its apps to address the harm they cause to children, a New ‌Mexico ‌judge ordered on Thursday. (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)