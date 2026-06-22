China launches inquiry into presence of formamide in diapers, CCTV reports

Chinas State Market Regulator Has Launched An Inquiry Into The Presence Of Formamide In Infant Diapers

​China's ​state market ‌regulator has launched ​an inquiry into the ‌presence of formamide in infant diapers, state broadcaster CCTV ‌reported on Monday. Three diaper ‌brands, Babycare, Huggies and Bibabebe, have said internal tests showed ⁠no ​trace ⁠of the substance in their products, ⁠according to a report ​by Global Times, a ⁠tabloid owned by China's paper of ⁠record ​People's Daily.

The probe will also involve ⁠the industry ministry, national health commission ⁠and ⁠state disease control authority.