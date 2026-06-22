China launches inquiry into presence of formamide in diapers, CCTV reports

China's state market regulator has launched an inquiry into infant diapers containing formamide, with three major brands denying the presence of the substance in their products.

Reuters | Chinas State Market Regulator Has Launched An Inquiry Into The Presence Of Formamide In Infant Diapers | Updated: 22-06-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 13:47 IST
China launches inquiry into presence of formamide in diapers, CCTV reports
  • Country:
  • China

​China's ​state market ‌regulator has launched ​an inquiry into the ‌presence of formamide in infant diapers, state broadcaster CCTV ‌reported on Monday. Three diaper ‌brands, Babycare, Huggies and Bibabebe, have said internal tests showed ⁠no ​trace ⁠of the substance in their products, ⁠according to a report ​by Global Times, a ⁠tabloid owned by China's paper of ⁠record ​People's Daily.

The probe will also involve ⁠the industry ministry, national health commission ⁠and ⁠state disease control authority.

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026