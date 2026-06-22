China launches inquiry into presence of formamide in diapers, CCTV reports
China's state market regulator has launched an inquiry into infant diapers containing formamide, with three major brands denying the presence of the substance in their products.
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- China
China's state market regulator has launched an inquiry into the presence of formamide in infant diapers, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday. Three diaper brands, Babycare, Huggies and Bibabebe, have said internal tests showed no trace of the substance in their products, according to a report by Global Times, a tabloid owned by China's paper of record People's Daily.
The probe will also involve the industry ministry, national health commission and state disease control authority.