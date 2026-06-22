South Africa court bars iDexis from selling compounded Ozempic in Novo Nordisk case

South Africas High Court Has Granted Novo Nordisk An Interim Interdict Barring A Local Pharmacy Group From Manufacturing And Selling Compounded Weightloss Medicines Containing Semaglutide

South ​Africa's High ‌Court has granted ​Novo Nordisk an interim interdict barring a ‌local pharmacy group from manufacturing and selling compounded weight-loss medicines containing semaglutide, in ‌a ruling that shows tightening scrutiny ‌of unregistered drugs.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria ruled ⁠on Monday ​that ⁠iDexis and its director must immediately stop compounding, ⁠supplying and marketing semaglutide-based products pending the ​outcome of regulatory processes and potential ⁠review proceedings. Novo Nordisk, the Danish drugmaker behind ⁠blockbuster ​brands Ozempic and Wegovy, had argued that iDexis was unlawfully selling ⁠unregistered semaglutide medicines and competing in the lucrative ⁠weight-loss ⁠market without complying with South Africa's Medicines Act.