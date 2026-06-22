South Africa court bars iDexis from selling compounded Ozempic in Novo Nordisk case

South Africa's High Court has granted Novo Nordisk an interim order to stop a local pharmacy group from selling unregistered semaglutide-based weight-loss medicines.

Reuters | South Africas High Court Has Granted Novo Nordisk An Interim Interdict Barring A Local Pharmacy Group From Manufacturing And Selling Compounded Weightloss Medicines Containing Semaglutide | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:10 IST
South Africa court bars iDexis from selling compounded Ozempic in Novo Nordisk case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South ​Africa's High ‌Court has granted ​Novo Nordisk an interim interdict barring a ‌local pharmacy group from manufacturing and selling compounded weight-loss medicines containing semaglutide, in ‌a ruling that shows tightening scrutiny ‌of unregistered drugs.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria ruled ⁠on Monday ​that ⁠iDexis and its director must immediately stop compounding, ⁠supplying and marketing semaglutide-based products pending the ​outcome of regulatory processes and potential ⁠review proceedings. Novo Nordisk, the Danish drugmaker behind ⁠blockbuster ​brands Ozempic and Wegovy, had argued that iDexis was unlawfully selling ⁠unregistered semaglutide medicines and competing in the lucrative ⁠weight-loss ⁠market without complying with South Africa's Medicines Act.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026