Oil tanker traffic picks up through Hormuz

Two crude tankers carrying nearly 2 million barrels of oil sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, marking an increase in traffic following weaker flows on Sunday.

Reuters | Two Crude Tankers With Just Under Million Barrels Of Oil Sailed Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Monday | Updated: 22-06-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 17:56 IST
Oil tanker traffic picks up through Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Two ​crude tankers ​with just under ‌2 million ​barrels of oil sailed through the Strait ‌of Hormuz on Monday, ship tracking data showed, in a sign that traffic was picking ‌up following weaker flows on Sunday ‌due to concerns over passage through the waterway.

Separately, two supertankers, which can carry a ⁠maximum ​of 4 million ⁠barrels of crude, sailed into the Gulf ⁠through the strait on Monday with one ​of the vessels showing the Iraqi ⁠port of Basra as its destination, according to ⁠separate ​shipping tracking data and analysis from Kpler.

The sailings through Hormuz are ⁠still a fraction of the average daily crossings ⁠of ⁠125 vessels before the Iran war began on February 28.

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