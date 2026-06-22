Oil tanker traffic picks up through Hormuz

Two Crude Tankers With Just Under Million Barrels Of Oil Sailed Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Monday

Two ​crude tankers ​with just under ‌2 million ​barrels of oil sailed through the Strait ‌of Hormuz on Monday, ship tracking data showed, in a sign that traffic was picking ‌up following weaker flows on Sunday ‌due to concerns over passage through the waterway.

Separately, two supertankers, which can carry a ⁠maximum ​of 4 million ⁠barrels of crude, sailed into the Gulf ⁠through the strait on Monday with one ​of the vessels showing the Iraqi ⁠port of Basra as its destination, according to ⁠separate ​shipping tracking data and analysis from Kpler.

The sailings through Hormuz are ⁠still a fraction of the average daily crossings ⁠of ⁠125 vessels before the Iran war began on February 28.