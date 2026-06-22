Oil tanker traffic picks up through Hormuz
Two crude tankers carrying nearly 2 million barrels of oil sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, marking an increase in traffic following weaker flows on Sunday.
- Country:
- Iran
Two crude tankers with just under 2 million barrels of oil sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, ship tracking data showed, in a sign that traffic was picking up following weaker flows on Sunday due to concerns over passage through the waterway.
Separately, two supertankers, which can carry a maximum of 4 million barrels of crude, sailed into the Gulf through the strait on Monday with one of the vessels showing the Iraqi port of Basra as its destination, according to separate shipping tracking data and analysis from Kpler.
The sailings through Hormuz are still a fraction of the average daily crossings of 125 vessels before the Iran war began on February 28.
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