Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region
Ukraine's military has reportedly struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, with Russia's TASS news agency stating no staff were injured.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's military has struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Monday.
Russia's sate-run TASS news agency said later on Monday that the centre "had come under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and television broadcasting and communications had not been affected". "Measures are being taken to deal with the aftermath. No staff at the Space Communications Centre were injured," TASS said citing the centre's parent organisation Space Communications, Russia's largest state operator of space communications.
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