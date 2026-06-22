Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region

Ukraine's military has reportedly struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications centre in the Moscow region, with Russia's TASS news agency stating no staff were injured.

Reuters | Ukraines Military Has Struck Russias Dubna Satellite Communications Centre In The Moscow Region | Updated: 22-06-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 17:56 IST
Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukraine's ​military has ‌struck Russia's Dubna ​satellite communications centre in ‌the Moscow region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Monday.

Russia's sate-run ‌TASS news agency said ‌later on Monday that the centre "had come under a massive drone ⁠attack ​by ⁠the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and television broadcasting ⁠and communications had not been affected". "Measures ​are being taken to deal ⁠with the aftermath. No staff at ⁠the ​Space Communications Centre were injured," TASS said citing the ⁠centre's parent organisation Space Communications, Russia's ⁠largest ⁠state operator of space communications.

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