Ukraine's military strikes Russian satellite communications site in Moscow region

Ukraine's ​military has ‌struck Russia's Dubna ​satellite communications centre in ‌the Moscow region, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on Monday.

Russia's sate-run ‌TASS news agency said ‌later on Monday that the centre "had come under a massive drone ⁠attack ​by ⁠the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and television broadcasting ⁠and communications had not been affected". "Measures ​are being taken to deal ⁠with the aftermath. No staff at ⁠the ​Space Communications Centre were injured," TASS said citing the ⁠centre's parent organisation Space Communications, Russia's ⁠largest ⁠state operator of space communications.