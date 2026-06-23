New Zealand Boosts Hospice Funding to Improve Palliative Care

Hospice services across New Zealand are set to receive additional government support after the announcement of a NZ$12 million funding increase aimed at strengthening palliative care and improving access to end-of-life services.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said hospice care plays a vital role for thousands of New Zealanders and their families each year, providing comfort, dignity and specialist support during some of life's most challenging moments. He said ensuring people can access high-quality and compassionate care at the end of life remains a key priority, making continued investment in hospice services essential.

Funding Increase Targets Service Gaps

The funding uplift, which will be delivered through Health New Zealand during the 2026/27 financial year, follows a nationwide review of hospice services conducted in partnership with Hospice New Zealand and individual hospices. The review revealed considerable differences in funding arrangements, service delivery models and the range of care available in different parts of the country.

At present, government funding covers approximately 64 per cent of hospice operating costs nationwide. The remaining costs are met through fundraising, donations and other sector contributions. The review also found major variations in public funding levels between hospices, with some receiving as little as 22 per cent of their costs from government support while others receive as much as 91 per cent.

Under the new approach, funding will be distributed more closely according to service needs while ensuring every hospice receives a baseline increase. The aim is to reduce funding disparities and help hospices continue providing specialist palliative care to the communities that depend on them.

Strengthening Care for Patients and Families

Officials believe the targeted funding model will help improve consistency across the sector and strengthen access to services in areas where demand is growing. Hospice care supports people living with life-limiting illnesses by managing pain, addressing emotional and psychological needs and providing assistance to families and caregivers. Many services also offer bereavement support, helping families cope with the loss of loved ones. The additional investment is expected to help hospices maintain and expand these services while responding to increasing demand from ageing populations and people with complex healthcare needs.

Minister Brown also acknowledged the contribution of Hospice New Zealand, which provided information and support during the review process and played a significant role in advocating for the sector.

Wider Investment in Palliative Care Services

The hospice funding package comes alongside broader government efforts to strengthen specialist palliative care across the country. Budget 2026 included NZ$15.5 million over four years to establish a nationally consistent specialist paediatric palliative care service. The programme will be delivered through dedicated teams operating in both the North Island and South Island, providing coordinated support for children and families facing serious health conditions.

Brown said the combined investments will help improve access to palliative care services for people of all ages, regardless of where they live. He also expressed appreciation for the healthcare professionals, hospice staff and volunteers who provide support to patients and families every day. The new funding package reflects the government's commitment to ensuring New Zealanders can access compassionate, high-quality care and support when they need it most.