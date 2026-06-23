New Zealand Records Faster Treatment and Shorter Health Waits

More New Zealanders are receiving healthcare sooner, with the latest quarterly figures showing improvements across all five of the Government's key health targets. Health Minister Simeon Brown said the results demonstrate continued progress in reducing wait times, increasing treatment volumes and improving access to essential health services across the country. The figures, covering the January to March 2026 quarter, show year-on-year gains in elective care, specialist appointments, childhood immunisation, emergency department performance and cancer treatment.

More Patients Seen and Treated Faster

The latest data indicates that 64.9 per cent of patients received elective treatment within four months, an increase from 57.3 per cent during the same period last year. Access to specialist care also improved, with 61.2 per cent of patients receiving a first specialist assessment within four months, compared with 58.2 per cent a year earlier.

Brown said these improvements mean more people are getting the care they need without facing lengthy delays. Reduced waiting times can make a significant difference for patients, particularly those managing ongoing health conditions or awaiting important procedures. The elective waitlist also continued to shrink as health services increased treatment capacity and worked through patient backlogs.

Growth Across Key Health Services

The report highlights a rise in the number of patients receiving care throughout the health system. A total of 178,349 first specialist assessments were completed during the quarter, representing a 7 per cent increase from the 167,069 assessments carried out during the same period last year. Elective treatment volumes also increased, with 51,089 people receiving procedures from the elective waitlist, up from 48,389 a year earlier.

Cancer services recorded strong growth, with 4,793 patients receiving their first cancer treatment during the quarter. The figure compares with 4,364 patients treated during the corresponding period in 2025. Performance against the cancer treatment target also improved, with 86.2 per cent of patients beginning treatment within 31 days of a decision to treat, up from 84.6 per cent the previous year.

Better Outcomes in Prevention and Emergency Care

Childhood immunisation rates continued to improve, with 83.5 per cent of children fully immunised by 24 months of age. This marks an increase from 79.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. The number of fully immunised children also rose, reaching 11,947 compared with 11,359 during the previous year. Emergency departments recorded a modest improvement, with 74.4 per cent of patients admitted, discharged or transferred within six hours. The result is slightly higher than the 74.2 per cent achieved during the same period last year.

Brown said the latest results show the health system is making steady progress across a range of services while keeping patient outcomes at the centre of decision-making. He said the Government's health targets are intended to strengthen accountability and maintain focus on delivering timely, accessible care. While challenges remain, the latest figures suggest the system is continuing to move in a positive direction, with more New Zealanders receiving treatment and support when they need it.