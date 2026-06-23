Soccer-Universidad de Chile coach Gago discharged after heart attack

Universidad de Chile ​coach Fernando Gago ​has been discharged ‌after suffering ​an acute heart attack last week, the Chilean club ‌said on Monday. The 40-year-old, who was appointed in March this year, was hospitalised in the early hours ‌of Friday with the heart attack. The ‌illness "was treated with angioplasty procedures that restored blood flow to his heart," the club said, citing the report ⁠from the ​hospital ⁠where he was admitted.

Gago’s condition improved following the treatment and ⁠he was subsequently discharged. He will continue his ​recovery at home, the club said. Local media reported ⁠that Gago was taken to hospital hours after Universidad ⁠de ​Chile's 2-0 win over O'Higgins on Thursday. The club is currently placed third in ⁠the Lida de Primera standings.

Gago is a former Argentina ⁠midfielder ⁠who played for Boca Juniors, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Valencia.