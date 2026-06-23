WHO Highlights Yoga’s Role in Healthy Ageing

The World Health Organization (WHO) marked the 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026 by highlighting the role yoga can play in supporting healthy ageing, physical well-being and mental health throughout life. This year's observance focused on the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", drawing attention to the growing evidence that regular yoga practice can help people maintain strength, mobility, balance and emotional well-being as they grow older.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised the importance of healthy ageing in a message shared on social media, noting that living longer should also mean living better. He said yoga supports this goal through a combination of gentle movement, breathing exercises and mindfulness.

Growing Evidence Supports Health Benefits

Yoga, which originated in ancient India, combines physical postures, controlled breathing and meditation techniques designed to improve both physical and mental health. Over the past two decades, scientific research has increasingly supported many of the benefits associated with the practice. Studies have shown that yoga can reduce stress and anxiety while improving flexibility, strength and balance.

A 2019 study found that 77 per cent of participants felt physically stronger after practising yoga regularly. Research has also linked yoga to better mental health outcomes. One Harvard Medical School study reported that 60 per cent of participants with depression experienced significant symptom improvement after attending hot yoga sessions twice a week for eight weeks.

Researchers are also exploring yoga's potential role in supporting brain health. Emerging evidence suggests that regular practice may help improve memory and slow cognitive decline, making it particularly relevant for ageing populations.

Benefits Extend to Long-Term Health Conditions

Recent research continues to reveal new ways yoga may support overall health and recovery. A study published this year in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that cancer survivors who combined standard treatment with three hours of gentle yoga each week experienced lower levels of anxiety, fatigue, emotional distress and insomnia. These symptoms are among the most common long-term challenges faced by people recovering from cancer.

WHO says findings such as these demonstrate how traditional practices can complement modern healthcare when supported by scientific evidence and delivered safely. The organization's Global Traditional Medicine Centre promotes the integration of evidence-based traditional medicine into healthcare systems and encourages partnerships that improve access to health services worldwide.

A Practice Accessible to People Everywhere

Yoga's popularity has expanded far beyond its origins, becoming one of the world's most widely practiced wellness activities. WHO estimates that around 300 million people currently practice yoga globally, nearly twice the number of people who hold gym memberships.

One reason for its broad appeal is its adaptability. Yoga can be modified to suit different ages, fitness levels and physical abilities, allowing people with mobility limitations or health conditions to participate safely. WHO is encouraging people to view yoga as a practical way to support independence, dignity and well-being later in life.

The organisation also continues to expand access to yoga through digital tools. mYoga app, developed with the Government of India, offers evidence-based guidance for users worldwide and is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Global celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga took place at United Nations venues in Geneva and New York, bringing together hundreds of participants for large-scale yoga sessions. WHO hopes the annual event will encourage more people to embrace yoga as a simple, accessible and affordable way to stay active, support mental health and promote healthy living at every stage of life.